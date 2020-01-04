Rajasthan: LS Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla meets kin of deceased

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Saturday met the kin of infants who lost their lives in JK Lon Hospital here.

"I met some families of the infants who passed away in JK Lon hospital. We are standing with these families in this hour of grief," Birla said in a press conference here.

He also added that he has written twice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggesting various steps to improve medical facilities.

"The reason why they (families of infants) have gone to consult in a government hospital is because of the fact that their financial condition isn't good and they were expecting good medical treatment in government hospitals," he said.

He also stressed that there is a need to improve the infrastructure and facilities in many hospitals.

"There is a need to improve the facilities in government hospitals. I have extended my support to the Rajasthan government in fulfilling the infrastructure requirements so that we can save infants in future," Birla said.

He also announced to provide machinery and equipment worth around Rs 50 lakh urgently required in the hospital.

According to officials, the death toll has mounted to 107 on Saturday in the hospital, after a child died in the morning. (ANI)

