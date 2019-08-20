Rajasthan: Man accused of giving bomb threats arrested

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): One person accused of issuing threats to blow up offices in the Mini-Secretariat here was arrested, police said Tuesday.

"Nizam, the person accused of writing a letter with the threat to blow up offices of the Collector, SP and other departments situated in the mini-Secretariat here was arrested. On August 15, the police had received a letter threatening to blow up the offices here," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rammurti Joshi told reporters here.

According to the SP, the accused had signed the letter in his uncle's name, claiming he was a member of a terrorist organisation.

"Nizam, the accused, had written the letter and then signed it off in his uncle's name. In the letter he had also claimed that he was a member of a terrorist organisation," Joshi said.

Further investigations in the matter revealed that Nizam was in a feud with his uncle and therefore conspired to get him embroiled in a police case. (ANI)

