Pawan Choubey, in-charge of Ranoli Police Station speaking to ANI on June 26 (photo/ANI)
Rajasthan: Man arrested with fake MBBS degree in Sikar

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:19 IST

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested a man with a fake MBBS degree in Sikar.
The man who completed his education only till 12th standard was pretending to be a doctor in a private hospital from last 4 months, said an official.
"There was a vacancy in a private hospital here. This man applied with a fake degree with the name Manoj Kumar and started working as a doctor. A staff member of the hospital suspected him and checked his documents. A case was registered and he has been arrested. The probe is underway", said Pawan Choubey, in-charge of Ranoli Police Station.
The man has been identified as Maan Singh Baghela and is a resident of Agra. (ANI)

