Rajasthan man died due to dysfunctional kidney, not COVID-19: State Health Department

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan Health Department on Friday said the 60-year-old man who died at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was a case of a dysfunctional kidney and not COVID-19.

"The person had co-morbidity in terms of high-BP and kidney problems. As per Bhilwara health authorities, he died because of dysfunctional kidney and other complications," said the Rajasthan Health Department.

According to a statement by the health department, the deceased, a resident of Najariyawas, Raipur, Bhilwara, suffered a heart attack on March 6 and was admitted to a Swastik Hospital for the treatment.

He was later admitted to MG Government Hospital in Bhilwara as a COVID-19 suspect and put in isolation. On March 25, he tested positive for the disease. (ANI)

