Rajasthan: Man shot dead in Bhilwara, 2 detained

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): A day after a man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, the police have detained two people in connection with the matter

"Both accused in the Bhilwara murder case have been detained by police," Superintendent of Police (SP) Adarsh Sidhu said on Friday.

Earlier last evening, a man was shot dead and another injured by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bhilwara.

Following the incident, Internet services were suspended for 48 hours.

According to the police, it is a case of revenge killing. The bike-borne assailants opened fire on the brothers to avenge the murder of Adarsh Tapadia that took place six months ago.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jyestha Maitreyi said bike-borne assailants surrounded the victims last evening at the Badla intersection of the Kotwali police station area of Bhilwara city.

The police said that Ibrahim died during treatment while Tony is undergoing treatment.

"The accused have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them. Prima facie, it looks like a revenge murder as a murder had happened almost six months back wherein the victims of this incident were accused in the former incident. The family members of the victim in the previous case are involved in today's case," said Inspector General (IG) of Ajmer range Rupendra Singh.

IG Singh said that the investigation is going in the right direction.

"The details would be revealed only after the police investigation, the investigation is going in the right direction," said Singh when asked that Adarsh Tapadia's family members were unhappy with the police investigation so they carried out this incident.

Ajmer Divisional Commissioner issued orders for the suspension of internet services for the next 48 hours in the Bhilwara district.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) urged the people to cooperate to maintain law and order.

"Important clues gathered in this case. I appeal to people to cooperate to maintain law and order," said the Bhilwara SP.

Meanwhile, the President of Muslim Sadbhav Sewa Samiti, Bhilwara demanded a job for the family members of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to the injured.

"This isn't tolerable. We demand from officials to understand our sentiments else there'll be a protest. We demand the accused to be arrested, a family member of the deceased be given a job and Rs 50 lakhs to his family, and Rs 10 lakhs to the injured," said the president.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)