Victim Baldev Tanvar
Rajasthan man stripped, thrashed over suspicion of eloping with woman

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:56 IST

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], July 1 (ANI): A man was allegedly stripped naked, tied to a tree and thrashed over a suspicion that he might elope with a woman from Hariyajun village in Nagaur district.
The victim, however, said that it was not him but his friend who was planning to elope with the woman from the same village.
"When the police team reached Hariyajun village, we found a man tied to a tree and some locals were gathered there. They had a suspicion that the man might elope with a woman from the village. Some of the locals have also filed a report against 3-4 men for forcibly entering their homes," said Station House Officer (SHO) Ramveer Jhakar.
The victim, Baldev Tanvar, claimed that he went to offer prayers in Hariyajun village where he was beaten up by locals.
"The locals stopped me there and started beating me after taking my phone. They did not allow me to talk to the police and my family. They stripped me naked and circulated a video through WhatsApp. They tortured me and forced me to say that I am a friend of Manish and I came here to record video. I have heard about his (Manish) relationship with the woman," he said.
A case has been registered in the incident. (ANI)

