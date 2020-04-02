Rajasthan: Man who attended Nizamuddin event spreads COVID-19 among 7 in Ramganj

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Seven people have contracted coronavirus infection in Ramganj after coming in contact with the man who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi recently.

The Rajasthan Health Department informed media that the man who is a resident of Jhunjhunu has infected 17 of his close contacts.

"All seven new COVID-19 positive cases from Ramganj are close contacts of a person who had tested positive earlier. This person has infected 17 of his close contacts. The person to test coronavirus positive in Jhunjhunu is from Tablighi Jamaat," the officials said.

Apart from these cases, one more person has been found tested positive for the coronavirus. He is a resident of Jodhpur city.

So, a total of nine new cases of COVID-19 have to light from Rajasthan in a single day, taking the state toll to 129. (ANI)

