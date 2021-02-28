Rajasthan: MBBS student dies by suicide in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): A student studying MBBS died allegedly by suicide in Jodhpur, according to the police official on Saturday.



"Final year student at MDM hospital was found hanging on a fan of his hostel room. Post mortem and room search will be done in presence of a family member," said Shastrinagar Police Officer Pankajraj Mathur.

"The classmates called the student for dinner at night, but no response was received from the closed room. Despite calling and knocking on the door, there was no response. The student's cousin, who was preparing for PMT, also came there. When everyone pushed and opened the door, everyone presumed that the student died by suicide," said Mathur.

"Further investigation will be done accordingly," said the police official. (ANI)

