Rajasthan minister calls for emergency meet over bird flu

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 3 (ANI): Amid the bird flu concerns in the State, Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria on Sunday said an emergency meeting of concerned officials has been called.

"It's a serious matter, an emergency meeting of concerned officials has been called. We are monitoring it," said Kataria on bird flu situation in the State.

"We are also in contact with the Forest Department. The administration is on high alert," he added.



Meanwhile, State Principal Secretary, Rajasthan, Kunjilal Meena has stated that a response team has been formed for surveillance purpose in various areas.

"Pamphlet and posters will be put up to spread awareness among people," said Meena.

"Till now, 47 crows have died in Kota, 100 in Jhalawar and 72 in Baran. No death reported in Bundi. We are taking the necessary steps to spread awareness and control the situation," he added. (ANI)

