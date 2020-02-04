Rajasthan minister writes to PM Modi over locust attack

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Rajasthan revenue minister Harish Chaudhary has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to declare the cases of locust attack as a national calamity.

Farmers of Rajasthan have been suffering from the attack for long.

Speaking to ANI, Hukamram, a farmer said, "The locust attack has ruined our crops and no official has yet visited us. They have been destroying our crops for two months now."

"Crops such as Rabi, cumin, maze, mustard have been destroyed by the attack," he added.

Meanwhile, in Ganga Nagar district, the state government have adopted measures to control the attack of locust and have sprinkled pesticides over the crops and trees.

Surender Singh, a farmer said, "There have been attacks by locust in past 15 days. Government has controlled the situation." (ANI)

