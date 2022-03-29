Rajasthan Minister's dig at BJP over price rise, says distribute free coupons for petrol, diesel

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Amid an increase in fuel prices over the past week, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government stating that it should "distribute fuel coupons" in the same way that it has distributed movie tickets for 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The minister also took a jibe at BJP leaders over the rising fuel prices and called them "Ravan Bhakts".

Addressing media persons, the Rajasthan minister said, "After polls, BJP increased petrol and diesel prices. They are 'Ravan Bhakts' not 'Ram Bhakts'. They should distribute coupons for petrol, diesel just how their ministers distribute movie tickets for 'The Kashmir Files'."



Prices of petrol and diesel were further hiked today by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively, becoming dearer by almost Rs 5 a litre after seven revisions in rates in eight days.

The 'Kashmir Files' is a film based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. The movie, which has entered the Rs 200 crore business club, has been at the centre of public debate since its release earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Khachariyawas criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for copying the welfare policies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, adding that the Rajasthan government has made 50 units of electricity free in the state.

"AAP has copied the social and welfare policies of CM Ashok Gehlot. We've made 50 units of electricity-free in the state. We also provide free health treatment to people. They have come to power in Punjab by copying us," he added. (ANI)

