Rajasthan: Minor raped, murdered in Nagaur; accused arrested

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Degana area of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday.



In a statement, the Rajasthan police said the accused has been arrested. "The accused has been arrested, stringent action will be taken," it said.

The police informed that the corpse of the victim was found lying in the farm, and it would be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

