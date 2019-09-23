Rajasthan: Mob beats up suspected cow smuggler in Alwar district

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): An alleged cow smuggler was beaten up by a mob here on the intervening night of September 22 and 23.

The incident occurred at the Fusa ki Dhani village in the Shahjahanpur police station limits. The alleged cow smugglers had broken a police check-post in the area after which villagers caught hold of them and beat them up. Five persons managed to escape while one person named Munfed Khan was beaten up by the mob. The incident took place at around 1.30 am.

Khan has been admitted to the Shahjahanpur government hospital where his treatment is going on.

"Around six people were taking cattle in a vehicle. They broke a police check-post after which villagers stopped them and an altercation followed," Atul Sahu, Police Sub Inspector said.

"A person named Munfed Khan sustained injuries in the fight and has been admitted to the hospital. Cases have been registered by both the parties against each other. They were taking the vehicle towards Haryana," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

