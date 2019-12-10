Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal tears poster of film 'Panipat' in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal tore the poster of the movie 'Panipat' as a mark of protest in the Parliament premises on Tuesday, for the alleged wrongful portrayal of 18th century Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal.

Speaking to ANI, Beniwal said: "The character of Maharaja Surajmal has been wrongfully portrayed in the movie. This has hurt the sentiments of not only the Jats, but also other Hindu communities. This kind of portrayal will not be tolerated by the people."

Ashutosh Gowariker directed period drama is inspired by the third battle of 'Panipat' has been marred in controversy after several sections in Rajasthan objected over the movie.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the movie director of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in "wrong light", which she said, was 'condemnable.'

Maharaja Surajmal's descendants have also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light.

Featuring events that lead to the third battle of Panipat in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army. (ANI)

