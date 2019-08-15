Rajasthan: NCB officials seize 855.45 kg poppy straw, two drug traffickers arrested

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur Zonal unit, seized 855.45 kg poppy straw on Tuesday during an operation launched on specific information, near Arania village, Bhilwara district.

"In a major drug haul, officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur Zonal unit effected a seizure of 855.45 kg poppy straw on 13.8.2019 during an operation launched on specific information," read an official statement.

The drug concealed in 37 plastic gunny bags was recovered from a vehicle ISUZU car without number plate which was intercepted near village Arania, Tehsil Shahpura, district Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

NCB also arrested two suspected Indian drug traffickers, both from district Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"While the NCB Jodhpur team was carrying out seizure procedure, one suspected white colour Swift car without number plate approached the seizing spot. It was signalled to stop by the NCB team but the driver fired upon with weapon and fled away from the spot. The efforts to nab the suspected vehicle along with the suspect were made but no trace could be found," the statement read.

During the investigation, one of the accused people revealed that the person who fled away from the spot is one of his close associates.

The accused further revealed that said absconder used to escort vehicles laden with drugs from Shahpura to Jodhpur.

"It was revealed that the source of seized drugs is Neemuch, MP and it was destined to Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Nowadays, the NCB has heightened the operational activities against drug traffickers. Further investigation is under progress," the statement added. (ANI)

