Rajasthan: Normal life affected in Tonk following increased water level in Banas river

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Normal life was affected in Tonk district here after water entered low-lying areas following increased water levels in Banas river.

Reportedly, the residents living on the banks of the river are facing severe transportation problems due to the gushing waters.

On one instance, a truck was almost swept away on Sunday after it was attempting to cross the river despite the heavy current. The driver was rescued safely.

On August 19, Bisalpur dam released water in the river after its reservoir was filled following heavy rainfall in the region.

The authorities are keeping a strict eye on the situation after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted widespread rainfall in Rajasthan in the coming three to four days. (ANI)

