Rajasthan: Pakistani Hindu refugees express happiness over the passage of CAA

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Pakistani Hindu refugees who have been staying in Jodhpur expressed their happiness over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"We are happy about the passage of CAA. 70-80 per cent of migrants here are SC/STs," one of them said while expressing regret over Congress and some other groups opposing it.

He stressed that around 15-20 people amongst them were born in India but had to leave to earn their living.

"Around 15-20 people amongst us are those who were born in India, they got married here but they went to Pakistan only to earn their living. Later, these borders came up. We have come back. Most of those who are coming back are Bhils," he said.

An elderly person who identified himself as Ranjeeta Ram said, "I was 15-16 years old. We went there to feed ourselves. Now we have come back. We should get citizenship. We are from this side only."

A woman migrant, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for CAA said they will not go back.

"We would die but won't go back. We are poor people. We should be helped. The provision of citizenship for us by Modiji is good," Kalu said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer also held a march yesterday, in support of the CAA.

A refugee said, "We have been staying here since last 5-7 years and we are yet to get citizenship. We don't get facilities. This act will help us to lead a better life." (ANI)

