Rajasthan panchayat poll: Ruling Congress wins 670 Panchayat Samiti, 99 Zila Parishad seats

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 5 (ANI): The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has registered victory on 670 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the opposition BJP won 551 seats in six districts where polling was held in three phases.

According to Rajasthan Election Commission's data on Saturday, out of a total of 1,564 Panchayat Samiti seats in six districts, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has registered victory on 11 seats, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 40 seats.

Meanwhile, in Zila Parishad polls, of the total 200 seats, Congress won 99 seats, BJP won 90, BSP won 3 and independent candidates registered victory on 8 seats.

The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls were held in 6 districts of Rajasthan - Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi-- in three phases.

The first phase of polls was concluded on August 26, the second phase on August 29 and the third phase on September 1. The counting of votes was done on Saturday. (ANI)