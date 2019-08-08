Rajasthan: Police arrest 2 for murdering man after verbal scuffle

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Wednesday night arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a man in Jhalawar. The victim and the accused were engaged in a scuffle prior to the incident.

Police have recovered the murder weapon and booked a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the accused, Imran Sarof and his accomplice Malla alias Mohsin got involved in a verbal scuffle with the deceased, Rishi Agarwal and his friends who were celebrating a birthday party on the main road in Meerpur area.

Speaking to media reporters on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vriddhi Chand Gujjar said, "The deceased, Rishi Agarwal and his friends accidentally collided with Imran and Moshin who were passing by. The collision resulted in a verbal scuffle between the two parties."

After the scuffle, the accused, while sitting in his home, mistook crackers burst by the boys as shots being fired towards his home. Soon after, Imran took out his pistol and confronted the other party, DSP Gujjar added.

Police further added that a physical brawl ensued between the two parties and Imran fired a shot which hit the victim Rishi Agarwal on the left side of his chest and he died instantly.

The police have arrested the accused and his accomplice last night from the bus stand near his residence. Police are carrying out further interrogation. (ANI)

