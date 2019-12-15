Rajasthan: Police arrest minor for allegedly murdering her classmate

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Police on Saturday apprehended a 10-year-old girl for allegedly killing her classmate after a scuffle over snatching a pen.

Police have also arrested the parents of the accused, trying to destroy the evidence of the murder.

According to a press release, the girls were studying in the same class. The accused had allegedly snatched a pen from the victim in class, which led to a dispute between the two.

Later, the victim went to the house of the accused, and the two got into a fight. During the fight, the accused attacked the victim with an iron rod.

After the accused was threatened with the police action, the accused dragged the victim to an empty room behind her house and repeatedly beat her with the rod, which led to the victim's death.

The victim suffered 19 injuries over her head, chest, ribs, and stomach.

After the accused told her mother about the incident, she allegedly tried to destroy the evidence by putting the body of the victim in a sack and threw it in a pond.

Later, when the mother of the accused informed her husband, they fished out the body and left it at an open ground.

All three accused were arrested after the traces of blood and hair were found at their residence.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

