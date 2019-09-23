Visual from the parade in Behror, Rajasthan. Photo/ANI
Visual from the parade in Behror, Rajasthan. Photo/ANI

Rajasthan: Police parade, in underwear, 13 men accused of helping gangster flee lock-up

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:20 IST

Alwar (Jaipur) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A total of 13 men, accused of helping dreaded Haryana gangster Vikram Gurjar, alias Papla, break out from a police station earlier this month were paraded in their underwear by police through the market area in Behror on Sunday.
The handcuffed men were taken out on a parade in their state of undress in the presence of heavy police force.
Superintendent of Police, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said that the accused were paraded to reconstruct the crime scene and verify facts.
"The parade was not for identification of the accused. It was only done for reconstruction of the crime scene. We were verifying their presence. New things are coming to fore in the case," he said.
People gathered in large numbers to watch as the men were paraded.
Two head constables were dismissed from service and senior police officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) suspended for their negligence in Behror police station firing case in which Vikram Gurjar had escaped from custody following an attack on the police station on September 6.
Over 10 armed persons had attacked the police station and freed the hardcore criminal, against whom several cases were registered in various police stations.
All the remaining 69 police personnel of Behror police station were moved to the police line and fresh deployments were done in their places. (ANI)

