Rajasthan Police's logo (Photo/Twitter)
Rajasthan Police's logo (Photo/Twitter)

Rajasthan: Police personnel prohibited from using mobile phones on duty

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:43 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) here on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting the usage of mobile phones by police personnel while on duty.
The order issued by DGP Mohan Lal Lather stated that it has been observed that police personnel resort to using mobile phones while on duty -- be it VIP/VVIP visits, festivals, demonstrations, traffic jams, etc.
This adversely affects their duty as their attention is diverted.
"The police personnel are advised to submit their mobile phones to the officer in charge while on duty during VIP visits and managing traffic movement. They are further advised to limit their usage of mobile phones while engaged for demonstrations and festivals," the order stated. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:45 IST

Mumbai: Suburban slow train services hampered due to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The slow trains plying under the Suburban train services of the Western Railway are not running due to waterlogging near Matunga Road station on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:41 IST

ED seeks 14-days custody of D K Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought 14-days custody of arrested Congress leader D K Shivakumar from a Delhi court, asserting that he gave evasive replies and remained non-cooperative during the investigation into the alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:39 IST

Punjab: Fire breaks out at cracker factory in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Fire broke out at a fire-crackers factory in Batala area of Punjab on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:34 IST

PM Modi gets nostalgic during 20th India-Russia summit

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a trip down the memory lane during 20th India-Russia Summit at Vladivostok, recalling the summit of November 2001 when he was a part of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's delegation as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:26 IST

High-level team of DoNER ministry to visit J-K

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A high-level team of officers from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to look into the new reforms and best practices that can be introduced in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:59 IST

Cong appoints Kumari Selja as HPCC chief, names Hooda as CLP leader

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Amid dissidence in the Haryana unit ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Congress on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja as President of the state unit and also named former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader an

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:46 IST

Govt designates Hafiz Saeed, 3 other individuals as terrorist...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The government on Wednesday declared four Pakistan-based individuals, including Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, as terrorists under the amended unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:45 IST

Chinmayanand case: Arrangements made to shift girl, her brother...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court it has made all arrangements to shift the woman, who accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, and her brother to other law colleges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:43 IST

AP govt cancels Polavaram project worth Rs 3,216.11 crore

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cancellation of the Polavaram Hydel Power project contract with Navayuga Engineering Company of worth Rs 3,216.11 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:06 IST

MPs skip Naoroji's birth anniversary at Parliament House Complex

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Freedom fighter Dababhai Naoroji's birth anniversary at Parliament House Complex remained a dull affair on Wednesday as none of the 780 Members of Parliament of both the houses turned up to pay homage to the leader, who is fondly referred as "grand old man of Indi

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:02 IST

DK Shivakumar arrest: Violence breaks out during protest by Cong...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Violence broke out here on Wednesday during protests by Congress workers against the arrest of their leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged case of money laundering.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:58 IST

MHA dismisses report that Assam has been placed under protected...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Wednesday refuted a media report which stated that Assam has been placed under protected area category following an uproar in the state on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that foreign journalists have been asked to leave the state.

Read More
iocl