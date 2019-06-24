Rajasthan: Police registers case of unintentional murder in Barmer pandal tragedy

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has registered a case of unintentional murder in Barmer's 'pandal' collapse tragedy which claimed 15 lives and injured 24 others.

The case has been registered against the owner of the pandal and in-charge of electricity supply of the event .

The mishap took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his sympathies with the families of the people who were killed in the mishap and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the official handle of Prime Minister's Office (PMO India) tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed shock over the mishap.

Gehlot also instructed the district administration to conduct a probe and extend all possible financial support to the families of the deceased and those who were injured. (ANI)

