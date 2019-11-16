Rajasthan police warns of strict action against posting objectionable content over social media

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has issued a notice directing district officials to keep a tab on social media posts and take necessary action over objectionable posts on such platforms.

"On various groups of social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn among others, it is seen that people post objectionable content. These posts and comments should be monitored. Necessary action should be taken against such people who are posting objectionable content on social media platforms", read a letter by Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Ajay Pal Lamba.

"If any probe is being conducted against a person or member of the group or a group admin, the report of the same should be sent to Police Commissionerate Jaipur," he further stated.

The above-mentioned notice was issued by the Police Commissionerate Jaipur on November 15. (ANI)

