Rajasthan political crisis: Jaipur court sends Sanjay Jain to four-day SOG remand

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): A Jaipur court on Saturday sent Sanjay Jain, who was among persons accused by Congress in alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan and linked by it to purported audio-tapes, on four-day custody of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police.

According to the police, Jain was arrested by a team of SOG under Sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday.

On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Meanwhile, Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani, who are also accused in the matter, refused to give their voice samples for further investigation.

Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered two FIRs under Section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip is to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told ANI. (ANI)

