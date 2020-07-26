Rajasthan political crisis: Times are gone when Congress used to poison minds with fake narratives, says Gajendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid the political stir in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that the new India stands by truth, not tales and those times are gone when Congress used to "poison" the minds with fake narratives.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat said, "Gone are the times when Congress could poison minds with fake narratives and conspiracies to silence individuals, shatter institutions and smother democracy. New India stands by truth, not tales. #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis."

The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot had on Saturday said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Gehlot's threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday.

The BJP also said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government but the BJP has rejected the allegations.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party. (ANI)

