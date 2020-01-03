Rajasthan: Protests erupt outside JK Lon Hospital, police detain a few demonstrators

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Protests erupted outside JK Lon Hospital here on Friday over the death of over 100 infants, leading to the detention of a few demonstrators.

According to the police, the detention was carried out as a precautionary measure and to maintain law and order in the area.

Rajesh Kumar, Kota Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI: "The police detained a few people who disrupted the peaceful environment in the hospital. This has been carried out to maintain law and order."

Earlier in the day, an official from the hospital said that three more children had died on the first two days of the new year, taking the toll to 103.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the State government is still working towards reducing the Infant Mortality Ratio (IMR) and the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR).

He also said that he has invited Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to come and inspect the situation by visiting Kota personally so that he can see the facilities in the hospital.

As per a government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in Kota in December last year. Following the incident, the Gehlot-led Congress government is under fire from the BJP and other Opposition parties in the State. (ANI)

