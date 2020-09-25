Rajasthan: Protests in Dungarpur over recruitment of teachers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI): Protestors blocked National Highway 8 near Dungarpur and pelted stones on police personnel during a demonstration demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from the year 2018.



The candidates of 2018 teacher recruitment exam have been protesting to fill 1,167 general category vacant posts with Scheduled Tribe-category candidates.

A huge mob of protesters gathered at National Highway 8 near Dungarpur, pelted stones and damaged vehicles demanding to fill the vacancies with ST-candidates. (ANI)

