Rajasthan puppet makers struggle to earn livelihood amid COVID restrictions

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): Restrictions on public gatherings and celebrations due to COVID-19 have affected many. Rajasthan's puppeteers and puppet makers are among them, struggling to earn a livelihood.

While speaking to ANI, Sital Lal Bhatt, a puppet maker, said that there is nothing to do these days and it is very difficult for them to look after their families.

"This is our family profession. People used to watch puppet shows for hours but after television and the mobile came, the value of our shows has ended. Now, one no organises puppet shows. Even the government does nothing to promote puppetry," he said.

"Due to the COVID induced lockdown, we have no work and it is very difficult to earn our bread and butter. We are thankful to the government that it provided food during the lockdown. If the government supports us then our good days will return as people appreciate this art a lot," added Bhatt.





Another puppet maker, Jagdish said they make all kinds of puppets and animals as per the demand of the customers.

"This is what we have been done for generations. We can make puppets, animals and other items too, but today we have nothing to do," he said.

The Jaipur-based puppeteer urged the government to help them and promote puppetry.



"We mainly organize puppet shows at tourist destinations and hotels. Since COVID-19 has severely impacted the tourism sector, we have no avenues for our shows. The Government should help us and promote puppetry," said another Jaipur-based puppeteer.

Meanwhile, the effigy makers in Jaipur also expressed disappointment at fewer sales of Ravana effigies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also said that everything has become expensive due to which the demand is less as compared to pre-COVID times. (ANI)

