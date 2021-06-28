Rajasthan: Pushkar's Brahma temple reopens for devotees

Pushkar (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 (ANI): With the Rajasthan government's permit to reopen places of worship from Monday, devotees have started offering prayers at Pushkar's world famous Brahma Temple.

Meanwhile, the temple administration made all preparations to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols on Sunday itself. Following that, the doors of the temple were opened for the common people at 5 am on Monday.

Temple manager, Ganesh Vaishnav, told ANI: "All the preparations regarding COVID protocols have been made. The police force has been duly deployed. The temple will be open from 5 am to 4 pm daily for the devotees."



"We have come here from Prayagraj yesterday and were disappointed to see the temple shut. After the government's announcement, we visited the temple today and we are happy," said Vandana Gupta, a devotee. (ANI)