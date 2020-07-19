Rajasthan records 193 new COVID-19 cases, state count reaches 28,693

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 28,693.

"193 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693," said State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday. (ANI)

