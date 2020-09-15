Rajasthan reduces COVID-19 test charges in private labs, maximum price fixed at Rs 1,200

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 15 (ANI): The prescribed rates of COVID-19 test at private hospitals and laboratories in Rajasthan has been reduced and now RT-PCR test will be done for Rs 1,200, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.



"The prices of RT-PCR testing kit, reagents, VTM kit and other consumables have reduced so it was decided to provide the testing facility to the general public at lower prices. This decision was taken after consultation with Sawai Man Singh Medical College senior doctors and other subject experts," Sharma said in a statement.

Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora has issued an order about reduction in test prices.

It said the maximum price for RT-PCR test of COVID-19 has been fixed at Rs 1,200 inclusive of GST at the private laboratories accredited by NABL and approved by ICMR for testing COVID-19 "to provide easy and accessible testing facility to the general public at low prices". (ANI)

