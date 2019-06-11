Rajasthan reels under heatwave conditions

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 11 (ANI): Many parts of the state reeled under relentless heatwave conditions on Tuesday with Churu recording 46 degree Celsius temperature.

The districts were affected hit hard by heatwave conditions were Alwar, Bundi, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Tonk, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, Nagaur and Sri Ganganagar.

The mercury soared to 46 degree Celsius in Jaipur and 44 degree Celsius in Jodhpur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had issued a red alert for western Rajasthan, orange alert for west Madhya Pradesh and a yellow alert for various parts of the country including in east Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, the temperature in most of the districts in Rajasthan will fluctuate between 42 to 46 degree Celsius with a dust storm and thunderstorm for the next couple of days. (ANI)

