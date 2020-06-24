Rajasthan reports 10 deaths, 382 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 (ANI): As many as 10 deaths and 382 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, as per information provided by State Health Department.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 16,009, including 3,023 active cases and 375 deaths, said the health department.

The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

