Rajasthan reports 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 19 (ANI): A total of 1,076 new Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, according to the State Health Department.

Besides, 1,655 people also recovered from the deadly infection pushing the tally for recoveries here to 2,81,372.



While 2,97,029 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded so far, 2,599 persons have lost their lives to the virus.

Rajasthan has 13,058 active cases as of Friday, as per the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

