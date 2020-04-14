Rajasthan reports 108 new cases of coronavirus in a single day

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): A total of 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus have come to light in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, said State Health Department.

Out of 108 new COVID cases, 83 were reported from Jaipur.

"With 83 new cases confirmed COVID-19 positive, the total number of cases in Jaipur has mounted to 453," said the Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,005.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 10,815. (ANI)

