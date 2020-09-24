Rajasthan reports 15 deaths, 1981 new COVID-19 cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24 (ANI): Rajasthan has recorded as many as 1,981 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths on Thursday, said the State Health Department.



With the addition of new cases, the State's COVID-19 tally has reached 1,22,720, including 18,993 active cases and 1,02,330 recoveries.

A total of 1,397 people have died in the State after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday. (ANI)

