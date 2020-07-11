Rajasthan reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 23,344

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 11 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 23,344, according to a health bulletin issued by the state health department.

Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, the health department said. So far, 499 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 5,211 active cases in the state.

Of the 170 fresh cases, 40 were reported from Alwar, 33 from Jaipur, and 31 from Udaipur districts of the state.

Notably, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bharatpur districts have reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases - 3828, 3582, and 1947 respectively.

According to the health department, as many as 10,09,195 samples have been received for coronavirus testing in the state so far. (ANI)

