Rajasthan reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, as per the state health department.

These new positive cases have been reported from Bharatpur, Dholapur, Jaipur, among others.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 15,809, including 3,013 active cases.

Rajasthan has reported 372 fatalities till date, while 12,178 have been recovered and discharged. (ANI)