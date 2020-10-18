Rajasthan reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 17 (ANI): A total of 1,992 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total count of reported cases to 1,71,281.



State Health Department said 12 more people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the state to 1,735.

According to the State Health Department, of 1,992 new cases, 372 were reported in Jaipur. The state has 21,255 active cases.

With a spike of 62,212 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,32,681 on Saturday. (ANI)

