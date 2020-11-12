Rajasthan reports 2,080 new COVID19 cases, 11 deaths

Rajasthan [India], November 11 (ANI): Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 2,080 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,17,151.

The total count of cases includes 2,019 deaths and 1,98,139 recoveries and discharges.



State Health Department said 11 COVID-19 deaths and 1,801 recoveries/discharges were reported on Wednesday.

Out of 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, Ajmer reported 141 cases, Bikaner (175), Jaipur (450), Alwar (115) and Jodhpur (310).

The state has 16,993 active cases. (ANI)

