Rajasthan reports 2,169 new cases of COVID-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 2,169 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,27,986.

The state reported 12 deaths and 1,810 recoveries and discharges today.

The total cases in the state rise to 2,27,986 including 2,078 deaths and 2,07,224 recoveries/discharges.



The active cases stand at 18,684.

India's daily coronavirus cases tally continues to dip further as only 30,548 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the ninth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The country's COVID-19 tally reached 88,45,127 including 4,65,478 active cases and 82,49,579 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,30,070 after 435 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, it is pertinent to mention that only 8,61,706 samples were tested on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 15. (ANI)

