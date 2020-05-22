Rajasthan reports 267 new COVID-19 cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Rajasthan on Friday added 267 new cases to its COVID-19 count.

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6,494 including 2,661 active cases.

A total of 2,87,164 samples were tested of which 2,77,744 people tested negative while 2,926 samples are under process. (ANI)

