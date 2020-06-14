Rajasthan reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI): As many as 293 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm on Sunday, stated the Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 12,694 and 292 have succumbed to the virus so far, added the officials.

At present, there are 2,835 active cases in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,20,922 coronavirus cases has been reported in India as of June 14. (ANI)

