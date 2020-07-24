Rajasthan reports 375 new COVID-19 cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): A total of 375 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total coronavirus tally to 33,595, the state's health department informed on Friday.

The total figure includes 9,125 active cases, 23,872 recoveries and 598 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in India now stands at 1,287,945, including 440,135 active cases, 817,209 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

