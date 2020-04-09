Rajasthan reports 47 more positive cases of COVID-19, total cases rise to 430

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9 (ANI): Forty-seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 430, said the Health Department on Thursday.

Eleven confirmed cases were reported from Jaipur, while two from Banswara, five from Jaisalmer, seven from Jhunjhunu, three from Jodhpur, one from Barmer, and seven each from Tonk and Jhalawar.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive Coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case is migrated. (ANI)

