Rajasthan reports 593 new COVID-19 cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A total of 593 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total count of positive coronavirus cases to 47,272, the state government said on Wednesday.

The total figure includes 13,630 active cases and 32,900 recovered cases.

So far, 742 deaths have been reported from the state.

With the single-day spike of 52,509 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 19-lakh mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

