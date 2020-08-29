Rajasthan reports 595 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): As many as 595 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Rajasthan today, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases stands at 77,965 including 14,697 active cases and 1,025 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

