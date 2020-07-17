Rajasthan reports 615 new COVID-19 cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): 615 new COVID19 positive cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today in the state, taking the total number of cases to 27,789.

"Death toll has risen to 546 after 8 deaths were reported today. There are 6,617 active cases," Rajasthan Health Department said.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. (ANI)

