Rajasthan reports 633 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27 (ANI): Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said.

With six more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll has gone up to 998 in the state, it added.

There are 14,646 cases which are currently active in the state.

After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, and 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

